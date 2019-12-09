© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0190 - Kyle Lee Staheli - Tribute Video Part #1
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • December 09, 2019
A tribute to Kyle by his friends.
"Lopez pulled out a pistol and asked him if he wanted to die. After Kyle said no and for them to take whatever they wanted, he was shot 3 times. The two returned 2 days later and burned the body. Kyle’s family was forced to have a closed casket funeral for him."
"Lopez pulled out a pistol and asked him if he wanted to die. After Kyle said no and for them to take whatever they wanted, he was shot 3 times. The two returned 2 days later and burned the body. Kyle’s family was forced to have a closed casket funeral for him."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.