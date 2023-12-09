Blue PX-Biblical wormwood system body near Sun+2 suns in Asia / Trumpet sounds Australia / meteor / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 7, 2023





Today is now 12/7/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video You'll see new footage credited to others as usually ill post footage of my own in my videos though not in this one. First off you'll see or moreso hear trumpet sounds blasting away from the heavens heard in Australia caught by a man that shared footage on telegram the telegram App today. For one bible speaks of literal angels blowing horns which I feel is already starting in a way possibly and to I know for certain some of the planet x system bodies passing earth they connect to and interact with the sun, moon and earth by magnetic and plasma connections so thus also part of the trumpet sounds being heard the past few years globally. You'll see the blue planet x system body near the sun caught by a man from turkey that shared footage today as what he shared isnt a lense flare as you'll see the blue stationary planet body to right of the sun and to Also prove it's not a flare you'll see not just one refraction or reflection from the fake sun simulator used in front of the real sun with a whole cloaking system that nasa patented in the 1960s and 1970s along with chemtrails they use that are poisonous to humans animals and plant life to help obscure and hide the many celestial bodies that's invaded earths solar system along with planet x system bodies passing by the sun earth and moon on a daily basis. So you'll see 2 flares one from the fake sun simulator or solar simulator as nasa dubbed it as and you'll see the other reflection of a BLUE body from the blue planet x system body near the sun. And yes anyone can look up sun simulator and solar simulator on Google see pictures of them and fresnel lenses that are like big mirrors that turn light to certain places and bends light to help obscure multiple planet bodies that have invaded earths solar system as the patents also are on Google thus why most times when people watch and record the sun they see a white fake overly bright bulb in the sky that fries plants and your skin alike lol. Our real sun behind it originally was yellow though now the real suns going red because In simple terms others won't say this I will. The sun's dying because of the planet x system bodies sucking energy from the sun and the sun keeps shooting off huge coronal mass ejections at earth and solar flares at earth the closer planet x comes to the earth and sun and from other bodies daily passing it and eclipsing it and perturbing the sun... You'll see 2 suns over asia I believe shared today from a telegram group credited to a young woman named (menla hou) that originally shared footage on tiktok. You'll see also more meteor debris just came in now recently within the past 1-2 days over Santiago chile. Like said many times first is coming clusters from planet xs debri tail and a separate planet x system body. Also NASA is tracking 2-3 other systems surrounding and invading earths solar system also having their own asteroid debri tails. Soon these fireballs will start hitting harder globally in waves as millions soon shall come from the destroyer planet x.....The skies are turning red globally from the red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x/biblical wormwood/ the biblical fiery red dragon/ the biblical destroyer earths twin sun that is a brown dwarf star that is DIFFERENT then nibiru that isnt a brown dwarf star but nibiru is the comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems farthest edge. Yet still sadly many confuse the 2 bodies as the same when they are NOT.. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where I pinned my main notes above all other comments in my comments section...Thanks for watching...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZjDrer4y0U