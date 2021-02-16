Cannabis Investor Insights: Buckingham Wealth Partners

#SinStocks #PotStocksBuckingham Strategic Wealth and Buckingham Strategic Partners, collectively known as Buckingham Wealth Partners, help more advisors deliver on the promise to understand clients’ holistic financial situation and deliver a plan to achieve their life and financial goals.For investors, Buckingham Wealth Partners offer a Registered Investment Advisor firm with a nationwide presence that delivers wealth solutions through comprehensive, values-based financial planning and an investment approach built on evidence and facts. For advisors, they offer a comprehensive wealth management platform and practice support and management services engineered to free up their workday so they can spend more time helping clients achieve their dreams of financial prosperity.The mission of the Buckingham Family is to yield clarity out of complexity To be undaunted practitioners of evidence To advise on life’s most important decisions To forever stand on the side of our clients, serving as their relentless advocates and helping them achieve their highest aspirations.Guest:Larry SwedroeChief Research Partner at Buckingham Wealth PartnersHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 653 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.