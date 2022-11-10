The Ultimate ProHormone Q&A Sesson

19:06 Edwin & Jordan Introduction
23:57 What Is Your Recommended Stack For Shredding Or Cutting?
24:50 What Is Your Recommended Stack For Bulking?
25:45 How Long Should You Run These Cycles?
26:28 What Prohormones Would You Recommend For A Beginner?
27:30 How Long Do You Have To Wait Before Going Onto Another Cycle?
28:30 Do You Have To Take A Type Of Organ Or Liver Support On A Prohormone Cycle?
29:20 What Does The Cyclosome Technology Mean?
29:28 Why Does The Cyclosome Technology Make Hi Tech's Prohormones Better?
30:56 Which PCT Should You Take?
33:32 Side Effects Of Prohormones
33:36 Cutting VS Bulking Prohormone Side Effects
36:20 Equipoise Prohormone Breakdown
36:26 Why Would You Want To Take Equipoise?
38:20 What Is Gyno?
38:25 Would Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Arimistane Help With Gyno?
40:03 What Is The Strongest Prohormone To Build Muscle?
41:00 Can Women Take Prohormones?
43:04 What Can Women Take To Build Muscle Naturally?
44:25 Can You Take Turkesterone While You Are Taking Your PCT?
46:58 Is There Any Benefit To Taking A Male Enhancement Product With A Prohormone?
47:25 Are There Any Prohormones That Are Better For Certain Ages?
48:00 Are There Prohormones That Are Better For Endurance Athletes?
48:22 What Are The Pros & Cons Of Multi Compound Prohormones & Single Compound Prohormones?
49:21 What Prohormones Do You Recommend For The Power Lifters & Strength People?
50:24 Have You Heard Of Night Sweats Being A Side Effect Of Taking 1-AD?
51:00 How Long Does It Take For Prohormones To Start Working?
52:00 Can You Drink Alcohol When Taking Prohormones?
52:46 What Time Of Day Should You Take Prohormones?
53:50 Do You Need To Have Your Blood Levels Checked Before Running A Prohormone Cycle?
54:30 Explanation Of The LG Sciences Trifecta Kit & LG Sciences Battle Hardener Kit
55:53 Can You Take Two LG Sciences Kits In A Row?
56:30 Do I Need To Workout 7 Days A Week While On A Prohormone Cycle?
56:47 On Rest Days, Do I Still Need To Take The Prohormones?
57:37 What Prohormone Is Going To Make Me Want To Have Sex More?
57:54 Are There Any Prohormones That Will Make Your Libido Decrease?
58:14 What's The Best Way To Prevent Your Libido From Decreasing?
58:56 What Stack Do You Plan On Taking For The Fall/Winter Season?
1:00:19 What Kind Of Food Do You Plan On Eating For Bulking Season?
1:02:11 What Are Your Thoughts On Doing A 4 Week VS An 8 Week Cycle?
1:03:43 What Are Your Thoughts On Blackstone Labs Metha-Quad Extreme?
1:05:10 Blackstone Labs PCT V VS Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Arimiplex
1:06:00 What Are Your Thoughts On Taking More Than What's Recommended?
1:07:34 Should You Take Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Halodrol By Itself Or Do You Recommend Stacking It?
1:08:42 Why Would Someone Take Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Halotestin? What Can You Stack With Halotestin?
1:09:37 What Would Be The Reason For Stacking A Bulking Prohormone With A Cutting Prohormone?
1:11:39 Can Prohormones Cause A False Positive For A Drug Test?
1:12:55 Can People Take A Natural Test Booster While Running A Prohormone Cycle?
1:14:15 What Is The Difference Between Innovative Labs Monster Plexx & Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Superdrol?
1:15:15 Explanation Of Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Testosterone 21
1:18:43 Is It Okay To Take Prohormones While Taking TRT?
1:19:57 Are There Specific Prohormones You Should Take While On TRT?
1:21:15 If You Cut The Recommend Dose In Half, Can You Run The Cycle For 4 Months?
1:22:29 What Would Your Recommended Prohormone Stack To Prepare For A Bodybuilding Competition?
1:24:56 Is There A Prohormone You Recommend To Help Get Your Strength
