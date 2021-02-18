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Balanced Budget Con-Con Scheme | Constitution Corner
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23 views • February 18, 2021
This week on Constitution Corner Christian Gomez focuses on an aggressive Con-Con Scheme. Joined by Evan Mulch, they discuss how some of Georgia's Senators are trying to pass a Balanced Budget bill and promote itself as the 34th state to call an Article V Convention. Find out why this is so dangerous and what you can do.
Take Action:
1. Contact your Legislators: https://jbs.org/alerts/
2. Understand the Constitution: https://bit.ly/3eugNGM
3. Help Stop a Con-Con: https://jbs.org/concon/
Take Action:
1. Contact your Legislators: https://jbs.org/alerts/
2. Understand the Constitution: https://bit.ly/3eugNGM
3. Help Stop a Con-Con: https://jbs.org/concon/
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