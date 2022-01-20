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KathyGrace Duncan Explains Why She Detransitioned Back to Being a Woman
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93 views • January 20, 2022
When KathyGrace Duncan was just four years old, she had the extreme yearning to be a boy. Her father’s abuse towards her mother fed the desire of wanting to be the man her dad never was. Her mother’s victim mentality confirmed who she definitely did not want to become. Therefore, after years of desperately wanting to feel safe, KathyGrace underwent having her breasts removed and starting hormone treatment at the age of 19. At first she was ecstatic to be living as a man, but 11 years later after a Holy Spirit awakening at church one night, God showed her who He created her to be. Today, KathyGrace is mentoring women, transgender individuals, and parents of transgender children wanting support in finding freedom from the transgender lifestyle.


TAKEAWAYS

Why KathyGrace wanted to change her sex at the age of four

LGBTQ+ feelings or gender confusion may indicate prior sexual abuse

How the church should respond to someone who is transgender

Where to go for hope, help, and healing for gender dysphoria individuals and their loved ones


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Keywords
abusechild abuselgbtqvictimtransgendergendergender confusiongender dysphoriadestransitionedhormone treatmenttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showkathygrace duncan
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