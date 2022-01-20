KathyGrace Duncan Explains Why She Detransitioned Back to Being a Woman

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TAKEAWAYS
Why KathyGrace wanted to change her sex at the age of four
LGBTQ+ feelings or gender confusion may indicate prior sexual abuse
How the church should respond to someone who is transgender
Where to go for hope, help, and healing for gender dysphoria individuals and their loved ones
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Tranzformed Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ebodf8rWpv4
Testimony Pt. 1: https://youtu.be/G3Icv-20c70
Testimony Pt. 2: https://youtu.be/IrLHJ-beOB0
Online Hope Group: https://wearenotsam.com/blog/why-the-stop-5g-signs/
Taking Back Ground: https://www.portlandfellowship.com/taking_back_ground.php
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