Triggers of Inflammation: The Root Causes

Top causes of inflammation:
1. A gallbladder issue or bile sludge
2. Vitamin D deficiency
3. Stress or loss
4. Ingredients in restaurant foods
5. Sugar, grains, gluten, and seed oils
6. Unhealthy keto snacks
7. Visceral fat
8. High iron levels
9. Alcohol
10. Food allergies and food intolerances
11. Frequent eating
12. Oxalates and lectins in vegetables
The best natural ways to get rid of inflammation:
• Get on the Healthy Keto® diet
• Start intermittent fasting
• Take vitamin D3
• Consume glutamine as a supplement or from red meat or cabbage (if you have gut inflammation)
