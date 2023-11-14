Triggers of Inflammation: The Root Causes

https://drericberg.com/

Top causes of inflammation: 1. A gallbladder issue or bile sludge 2. Vitamin D deficiency 3. Stress or loss 4. Ingredients in restaurant foods 5. Sugar, grains, gluten, and seed oils 6. Unhealthy keto snacks 7. Visceral fat 8. High iron levels 9. Alcohol 10. Food allergies and food intolerances 11. Frequent eating 12. Oxalates and lectins in vegetables The best natural ways to get rid of inflammation: • Get on the Healthy Keto® diet • Start intermittent fasting • Take vitamin D3 • Consume glutamine as a supplement or from red meat or cabbage (if you have gut inflammation)





