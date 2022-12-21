Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Government Psyops Manipulate Americans + World for Gain -- Twitter Files Part 7
35 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 18 hours ago |

Twitter Files Part 7, released by Lee Fang demonstrate government CIA/DOD psyops meant to influence social media, approved of by the executives at social media. The manipulation is of course a feature of all governments, and centralizing this power will only lead to greater corruption and the demand for your liberties like gun ownership so the powerful can rule you with an iron fist. #twitterfiles #dod #psyops MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
gun rightscorruptionsocial mediatwittermanipulationelon muskdoddepartment of defenselarry finkblack rockcentralized powerlee fangtwitter filestwitter files part sevengovernment site officegovernment manipulation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket