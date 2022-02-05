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James Corbett: Biosecurity is the New Governance Paradigm for the Planet
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177 views • February 05, 2022
James Corbett discusses where his head is at after all these years of doing what he's been doing and what's most pressing on his mind at the moment. He agrees that the COVID1984 biosecurity state is one of the central problems facing humanity today. The Digital ID system is being implemented in the very near-term and will then be forwarded through social credit scores and CBDCs. James warns against hopium and that although we've won some battles, we are not winning the war. He discusses how he views the elite global power structure and their visions of the future such as eugenics, transhumanism, and technocracy. He gives his thoughts on the prospects of future war, how to think about deep politics, as well as solutions.
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Websites
Corbett Report https://www.corbettreport.com
About James Corbett
The Corbett Report is edited, webmastered, written, produced and hosted by James Corbett.
An award-winning investigative journalist, James Corbett has lectured on geopolitics at the University of Groningen's Studium Generale, and delivered presentations on open source journalism at The French Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation's fOSSa conference, at TedXGroningen and at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto.
He started The Corbett Report website in 2007 as an outlet for independent critical analysis of politics, society, history, and economics. Since then he has written, recorded and edited thousands of hours of audio and video media for the website, including a podcast and several regular online video series.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
Corbett Report https://www.corbettreport.com
About James Corbett
The Corbett Report is edited, webmastered, written, produced and hosted by James Corbett.
An award-winning investigative journalist, James Corbett has lectured on geopolitics at the University of Groningen's Studium Generale, and delivered presentations on open source journalism at The French Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation's fOSSa conference, at TedXGroningen and at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto.
He started The Corbett Report website in 2007 as an outlet for independent critical analysis of politics, society, history, and economics. Since then he has written, recorded and edited thousands of hours of audio and video media for the website, including a podcast and several regular online video series.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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