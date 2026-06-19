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Secret Space Programs & Hybrids - Erickson Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
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Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/06/19/secret-space-programs/


Eriksson, longtime host of the Surface Planet Radio program talks about his career and personal life. Eriksson was part of a cult in Santa Barbara California. He had to deal with issues such as Cult Abuse, Mind Control and gang stalking. Eriksson's Mother was abducted by the Greys when he was still in the womb. Erickson shares his childhood background growing up near Santa Barbara elites, his mother’s pregnancy abduction, and his theories about being a second-generation hybrid. He discusses his galactic soul origin according to astrological charts, early voice-to-skull encounters, and how military mind control programs have tracked him throughout his life.


In Part 2 Eriksson talks about aspects of the Secret Space Program and his thoughts on Disclosure.Eriksson also discusses naval intelligence abductions, recurring dreams of secret space program battles, and his relationship with an Illuminati-connected woman who tested him with astral missions. He explores the hidden immorality of space programs, the deceptive nature of Nordic and Reptilian alliances, and offers a grounded perspective on the current disclosure movement.

Keywords
mind controlsecret space programsastral projectionilluminatireptiliansinterdimensional beingsvoice to skullalien contacttruth movementmilabsnaval intelligencenordic aliensvedic astrologybehavioral modificationdisclosure movementcosmic warsgalactic hybridssecond generation hybridsecret abductionsspace battle dreamselite infiltrationdream navigationconsciousness travelpregnancy abductionastrological charts
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