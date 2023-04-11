Steel Empire (1992, Mega Drive)

Steel Empire (know as empire of steel in Europe and Brazil, and Koutetsu Teikoku in Japan) is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed by Hot-B and published by It was also released for Game Boy Advance.
Steel Empire is set in a steampunk world featung giant battle airship and steam trains with giant cannons. The evil Motorhead empire is close to conquering the whole world, only the Silverhead empire are able to stand up against them thanks to their new fighting planes and zeppelins and tehir newly developed bombs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.