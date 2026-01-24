BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
SILVER Shortage Hit RECORD Levels. Why The Panic?
Gold & Silver Central
Gold & Silver Central
482 views • 2 days ago

Get up to 10% in FREE SILVER today! >> https://geni.us/GoldcoGuide (US only)

SILVER inventories just hit RECORD levels... What's with the panic?

Despite all the buzz about a global silver shortage, the real data tells a completely different story.

This video breaks down the facts behind silver inventories, why the hype doesn’t match reality, and what that means for anyone focused on long-term stability.

It’s a clear look at how silver continues to hold its value, without the noise or misinformation.

To get your FREE Gold & Silver Kit, visit: https://geni.us/GoldcoGuide

(And get Ronald Reagan silver coin + up to 10% in FREE silver on qualified purchases)

economyeconomy newsus economysilverfinance newsinflationprecious metalsinvestmentsgold iradebt crisissilver pricesilver pricessilver irainvesting in precious metalssilver investingsilver vs goldsilver and goldsilver shortageinvesting in silvershould you invest in silveris it worth it to invest in silvermetal shortagesilver price surgesilver in 2026silver 2026 price
Recent News
Job Slaughter Accelerates: January 2026 Corporate Layoffs Signal Economic Implosion

Job Slaughter Accelerates: January 2026 Corporate Layoffs Signal Economic Implosion

Mike Adams
Silver hits historic $100 milestone while gold nears $5,000 amid global instability

Silver hits historic $100 milestone while gold nears $5,000 amid global instability

Cassie B.
Gold, Governments, and the Geopolitical Gambit: A timeless hedge against collapse and corruption

Gold, Governments, and the Geopolitical Gambit: A timeless hedge against collapse and corruption

Kevin Hughes
SILVER prices surge as global scramble for physical metal intensifies

SILVER prices surge as global scramble for physical metal intensifies

Patrick Lewis
Russia solidifies energy DOMINANCE in China as gas exports hit record highs

Russia solidifies energy DOMINANCE in China as gas exports hit record highs

Kevin Hughes
Putin offers $1B from frozen funds for Trump&#8217;s Gaza peace board

Putin offers $1B from frozen funds for Trump’s Gaza peace board

Willow Tohi
