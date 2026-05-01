Kegsbreath: calling war critics 'Pharisees' - Senator Jacklyn Rosen

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Hegseth stands by calling war critics 'Pharisees'
The Secretary of War Crimes doubles down on the religious epithet for those questioning the Iran war.
💬 "I feel like it's a pretty accurate term for folks who don't see the plank in their own eye... so I stand by it."
The same administration that calls Iran's leaders "religious fanatic lunatics" is now using biblical insults at home.
The cherry on top is Senator Jacklyn Rosen's response:
"That is wrong... I expect anyone in leadership not to be an anti‑Semite."
✡️ So, any fanatic rhetoric is okay until it concerns Israel.