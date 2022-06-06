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De dag der dagen (This perfect day) - Ira Levin
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10 views • June 06, 2022
Monthly vaccinations, forced euthanasia, no free will and everything controlled by one big computer. It seems dystopian, but here we are, we are living in the end times of humanity and entering a digital age where the powerful satanic few are imposing a new world order on us, the masses. They factored in everything as if there would be no escape from their luciferian plan, but they overlooked one component... God.
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