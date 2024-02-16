Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anna Perez: They Hate Us & They’re Stealing From Us
channel image
Leona Wind
322 Subscribers
45 views
Published 16 hours ago

The senate just advanced a $95 billion aid package and Mayorkas just admitted that he’s proud of his work destroying our sovereignty. They hate us, and the worst part is that they’re making money off of that hatred.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonbidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabanna perez

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket