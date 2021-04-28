The Death of The Testator ~ #3 ~ Rg stair

The Legacy left behind by Rg stair is Clearly Revealed by the Very Word of God of This Lying Adulterous Hypocrite ~ Apostate~ False prophet and False brother rg stair !!! His end came as will so many others who believe The perversion that Spewed out of his mouth throughout the years of his Speaking and Perverting the Very Spirit and Word of God. May God Deliver your Soul out of the Snare of the Fowler !!! Just like he did This brother and His Profound Testimony :Alex Johnson says:April 23, 2021~~ Hi brother. Great messages. I have just been in my house bringing on your messages that God put on your heart. Thanks for obeying God. I mainly listen to the messages on your YouTube account. I’ve listened to bro stair for years, even up to his death, since my grandfather built a church and would allow brother Stair to preach in his church. I always just accepted what Bro Stair said, because he would say always that God put his word in his mouth. When he died, I remember getting frightened. I remember saying to myself, “what about the 40 day revelation of judgement, and what about his dying from the Pope of Rome. This really troubled me until I got to your YouTube channel. That’s when I realized I’ve been following false teachings. I can say, I am humbled, and unsettled that I allowed myself to be misled. It was only until I came to your channel, that I have now realized the perversion of God’s word that was taught by bro Stair. I always excused it as these are people just persecuting him, because they were against God’s authority. After listening to your messages, I had to ask God to forgive me for being misled and believing lies. Thank God he uses your ministry to clear up error. Like I said, thank you for having the godly boldness to preach the truth. That truth has set me free from perversion and brought a true spirit of repentance upon me. God bless you brother.