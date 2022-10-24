Arise & Shine

January 23rd, 2022

God's glory will increase upon His people that are faithful to Him. Pastor Dean preaches on the boldness, truth, and perseverance required of all saints, especially as the darkness worsens. We will not win every battle, but if we stay with Jesus Christ, we will win the war.

"Let him know, that he which converteth the sinner from the error of his way shall save a soul from death, and shall hide a multitude of sins." James 5:20