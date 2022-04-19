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Mariupol frontline close fighting with the Chechens
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115 views • April 19, 2022
Maximilian Clarke. Apr 16, 2022.
In the eastern edge of Mariupol near the Azovstal plant where Ukrainian forces continue to resist
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMBqQf53ER8
In the eastern edge of Mariupol near the Azovstal plant where Ukrainian forces continue to resist
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMBqQf53ER8
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