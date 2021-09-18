© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remember Census 2021? A Quick Instruction on How to Deal With Such "Documents" in the Future.
Follow
1
Share
Report
63 views • September 18, 2021
... but we have a weapon more powerful than any in the whole arsenal of their Empire and that weapon is our REFUSAL. Our REFUSAL to bow to any order but our own, any institution but our own. - Michael Collins
Some day, we may receive something like this concerning completely different shit, if you know what I mean. This is how we should proceed. Refuse it!
Some day, we may receive something like this concerning completely different shit, if you know what I mean. This is how we should proceed. Refuse it!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.