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THE VACCINES ARE SAFE RIGHT? BROUGHT TO YOU BY PFIZER.
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282 views • January 16, 2022
From Jim_Crenshaw
This may be upsetting to watch . . . viewer discretion suggested . . . present truth may not be pleasant truth but it is truth all the same!
This may be upsetting to watch . . . viewer discretion suggested . . . present truth may not be pleasant truth but it is truth all the same!
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