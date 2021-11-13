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The Vaccine Failure, Dr. Peter McCullough
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425 views • November 13, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned American physician, reveals the latest vaccination data 19, which shows us that everything is a "failure".
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https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
To view this video in more languages and for more content, visit our website:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/el-fracaso-de-la-vacuna-dr-peter-mccullough
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
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