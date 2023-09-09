Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lahaina Fire Young Woman Survivor
channel image
Thomas Smith
167 Subscribers
82 views
Published a day ago

A young woman trapped in the Lahaina Maui DEW attack describes her experiences. The people were betrayed by the so-called authorities who are complicit in mass murder. Wake up! "It's time to stop being a sheep..."

The March of Tyranny & The Enslavement of Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2023

Keywords
dewmauimass murderdirected energy weaponlahaina

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket