This Saint News 8/31/2025
22 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


This week: We're gonna talk about Israel and what some folks are calling the "Great Noticing." We're watching the MSM die a slow, agonizing death, and deservedly so. I got a new segment for you fam; we'll be talking about this fascinating planet called Earth. We'll see what we know for sure about the suspected trans shooter in Minneapolis. In the X File we're putting Kash Patel in the hotseat--are the conspiracies true? Jeffery Epstein's neighbor is talking... she'll tell you what she saw. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


The Great Noticing

https://x.com/i/status/1958360486782648423


The ADL formed solely on the basis of defending Jewish pedophilia.

https://x.com/i/status/1956480288252686832


Technocracy Rising

https://x.com/i/status/1961125348554477605


Comic Dave Smith explains how the government really pays for wars

https://x.com/i/status/1960737883658047943


Blood Isn't Charity...It Is A 48 Billion Dollar Industry That's In High Demand.Dr Lee Merritt, MD https://x.com/ValerieAnne1970/status/1960943329266323823


A trans person murdered praying Christians, and the Democrats' response was to attack prayer and defend the trans community.

https://x.com/bungarsargon/status/1961227693468651870


American children were being hunted for sexual abuse by foreign officials and not one U.S. politician has condemned this except for MTG

https://x.com/wallyrashid/status/1956819805199273995


Essence CEO Caroline Wanga resigns after disappointing attendance and disastrous African takeover of the Essence Festival…

https://x.com/HarrietEve9/status/1959996596147392884


What the hell is going on in Dundee?https://x.com/DaveHP_/status/1961474748157939770

trumpnewscomedypoliticsviralrussiahollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanelon muskepstein
