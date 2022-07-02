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2/7/22 Manic Monday - Nothing Can Stop The Truth, Even the Rogan Distraction
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Tonight Raw LOL Comedy & uncensored Axetruth Show ...The Truth is coming out like water , nothing can stop it even this Joe Rogan/spotify/racist Psyop not going to stop it.
1. An aerial view of the trucker blockade in Coutts at the US/Canadian border
2. Canadian Gov trying to starve out the Trucker Protesters by confiscating their gas. but they not going to be able to do this too many truckers
3. the Joe Rogan is Racist is trending on twitter, this Rogan psyop still going on .... they pulled out India Arie to speak out against Rogan she's a Pandemic Puppet
4. the Honkeys at ESPN are speaking out about all this wokeism and antiwhiteism since CNN is promoting all this racial justice propaganda
5. Disney just released a new series called “Rise Up Sing Out" to indoctrinate black children on racial micro aggressions & how to respond ...
6. Students in Vernon Hills Illinois were told if they don't wear a mask to leave school.. They walked out of school.
7. Mayor Watermelon Seed Adams portion of the show.
Mayor Eric Adams, who has previously claimed to be vegan, bizarrely refused to say on Monday if he eats fish — or if he consumes any other animal products.
He was ask being a vegan in which he been caught out eating FISH. this dumb Kneegrow claims he eats a "PLANT BASED CENTERED LIFE"
He and Stacey Abrams both have been caught out without a mask on , just as many Dems from ugly old Diane Feinstein, Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsome .. This Mask mandate crap is burying the Democrat Party
8. Julian Assange said our number 1 enemy is " Ignorance " also If we have a good media environment, then we also have a peaceful environment. The MSM is behind all the lies & all the wars in the past 50 years was started on lies
9. TRUTH ABOUT THE BIG LIE SCAMDEMIC PLANDEMIC
A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
10. 5g is whats making vaccinated people sick Former Vodafone Boss Blows The Whistle On 5G Corona Virus Connection
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. An aerial view of the trucker blockade in Coutts at the US/Canadian border
2. Canadian Gov trying to starve out the Trucker Protesters by confiscating their gas. but they not going to be able to do this too many truckers
3. the Joe Rogan is Racist is trending on twitter, this Rogan psyop still going on .... they pulled out India Arie to speak out against Rogan she's a Pandemic Puppet
4. the Honkeys at ESPN are speaking out about all this wokeism and antiwhiteism since CNN is promoting all this racial justice propaganda
5. Disney just released a new series called “Rise Up Sing Out" to indoctrinate black children on racial micro aggressions & how to respond ...
6. Students in Vernon Hills Illinois were told if they don't wear a mask to leave school.. They walked out of school.
7. Mayor Watermelon Seed Adams portion of the show.
Mayor Eric Adams, who has previously claimed to be vegan, bizarrely refused to say on Monday if he eats fish — or if he consumes any other animal products.
He was ask being a vegan in which he been caught out eating FISH. this dumb Kneegrow claims he eats a "PLANT BASED CENTERED LIFE"
He and Stacey Abrams both have been caught out without a mask on , just as many Dems from ugly old Diane Feinstein, Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsome .. This Mask mandate crap is burying the Democrat Party
8. Julian Assange said our number 1 enemy is " Ignorance " also If we have a good media environment, then we also have a peaceful environment. The MSM is behind all the lies & all the wars in the past 50 years was started on lies
9. TRUTH ABOUT THE BIG LIE SCAMDEMIC PLANDEMIC
A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
10. 5g is whats making vaccinated people sick Former Vodafone Boss Blows The Whistle On 5G Corona Virus Connection
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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