Deaths in Starobilsk has increased to 21, search operations have been completed, Emergency Situations Ministry of Russian Federation reported

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The number of deaths in Starobilsk has increased to 21, and the search operations have been completed, Emergency Situations Ministry of Russian Federation reported. (last night video)
All the bodies of the victims of Ukrainian terorist attack have been recovered from the rubble.
(attack on Ukraine today, was retribution from Ukraine attacking the school)