Nullification Win: 2nd Amendment Financial Privacy Act
Tenth Amendment Center
Published a day ago |

A handful of states have put a stop - at least for now - to the next phase of gun control: Tracking, monitoring and keeping lists based off of Merchant Category Codes (MCC), which were first mandated by the IRS in 2004.


Path to Liberty: April 3, 2023


Keywords
freedomlibertygun rightsconstitutionsurveillance2nd amendmentlibertarian10th amendmentnullify

