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WE THE PEOPLE MUST STAND STRONG - Dan RadioStyle
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35 views • June 16, 2021
WE THE PEOPLE MUST STAND STRONG - Dan RadioStyle
https://rumble.com/vijeiv-biden-did-a-bang-up-job-embarrassing-our-country-at-g7.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
We are taking back our country and in that process you and I need to remember we all have our role to play. Us holding the line everytime we are called upon, then we will all be in a better place in a short time. Be one of the leaders and you will change the world.
I mention a video that I wathed over the weekend that gave me total confidence that we already won, we are just living through the process for the sleeping masses: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xb4coiY9Kzki/ MrTruthBomb is super awesome and he quotes all of our favorites in this video. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to @On_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
My Links:
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] 1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder
https://rumble.com/vijeiv-biden-did-a-bang-up-job-embarrassing-our-country-at-g7.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
We are taking back our country and in that process you and I need to remember we all have our role to play. Us holding the line everytime we are called upon, then we will all be in a better place in a short time. Be one of the leaders and you will change the world.
I mention a video that I wathed over the weekend that gave me total confidence that we already won, we are just living through the process for the sleeping masses: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xb4coiY9Kzki/ MrTruthBomb is super awesome and he quotes all of our favorites in this video. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to @On_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
My Links:
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] 1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder
Keywords
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