Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Am I Some Kind of Extremist? NAAAH!
channel image
Martus for Truth
16 Subscribers
11 views
Published 20 hours ago

I am simply a conservative, Christian American citizen, victimized by slander throughout my Christian walk. There is a lesson to be learned here, by the guilty parties: No repentance, no forgiveness; know repentance, know forgiveness.

#NoRepentanceNoforgiveness, #KnowRepentanceKnowForgiveness, #Honesty

Keywords
honestynorepentancenoforgivenessknowrepentanceknowforgiveness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket