The Glyphosate Betrayal: National Defense or National POISONING? w/ Jonathan Otto
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
758 followers
699 views • 3 days ago

In this episode, I sit down with investigative filmmaker and health advocate Jonathan Otto to expose a new executive order that quietly ties glyphosate-based herbicides and elemental phosphorus to “national defense” while shielding the corporations behind them from accountability. We break down how these pesticides disrupt mitochondrial and stem cell function, their links to cancer, autism, and autoimmune disease, and how they’ve infiltrated everything from “organic” bread to polar bears in the Arctic. Jonathan pulls back the curtain on the cancer industry and the pharma giants profiting from both the poisoning and the “treatment”. To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo codes SETH25 SETH30 to save. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

