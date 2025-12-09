© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPCOT: The First 15-Minute City
Long before “smart cities” or “15-minute cities” were discussed, Disney planned EPCOT (internally called "The Florida Project") as a self-contained prototype city under central control.
The plan was abandoned after Disney’s death, and what replaced it was a theme park that left the original blueprint hidden in plain sight.— Read More
