MISSION IMPOSSIBLE Movie Review and Analysis!

Sunday Morning Live 25 May 2025
In this episode, I examine my contrasting experiences watching the "Minecraft" movie with my daughter and "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning", focusing on Tom Cruise's remarkable defiance of age norms. I critique the film's simplistic narrative style, linking selfless heroes to authority figures, and explore how these stories shape societal beliefs about power. Utilizing childhood psychology, I highlight our yearning for stability and the influence of early experiences on adult perceptions of authority. I conclude by advocating for self-reliance and personal growth, emphasizing the need to address unmet childhood needs.
