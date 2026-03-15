Trillions Burned: Trump’s War Leaves US Bases in Ruins

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Mar 8, 2026
An Israeli journalist echoes the Truth of my earlier tweet: Trump is a fu*ker!
https://x.com/charise_lee/status/2030264551003070972
TRILLIONS of US taxpayer dollars up in smoke from Iran destroying military bases in Bahrain, Qatar, etc.
Just consider over 30 years, US sent at least $50B per year to build them, and that’s being conservative.
All decimated!
Guess what Jared Kushner and his real estate & military contractor buddies will make big $$$ to rebuild them.
My earlier tweet:https://x.com/va_shiva/status/2029872597685452817
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