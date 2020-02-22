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EPA Decisions
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16 views • February 22, 2020
GET OFF OF FACEBOOK AND IN THEIR FACE: EPA Decisions Affect Your Well-Being
It’s about generating raw electoral power and pain. Trying to embarrass officials to act on principle is wasted breath. The anti-geoengineering success of California and other locations may hinge on the decisions of the Environment Protection Agency. California has the Air Resources Board headed by Mary D. Nichols. Contact Mary at (800) 242-4450 or email her at [email protected]. Concerns about what needs to be done to halt these crimes against humanity should be directed to her and her board members at [email protected]. These board members are John Balmes, M.D., Sandra Berg, Hector De La Torre, John Gioia, Judy Mitchell, Barbara Riordan, Ron Roberts, Phil Serna, Alexander Sherriffs, M.D., Daniel Sperling, John Eisenhut, Dean Florez, and Diana Takvorian. Pending and ongoing lawsuits will need to follow the chemtrail fuel technology and money. They will have to connect who and what powers HAARP arrays? They best also throw the entire of geoengineering into the mix to strengthen their case(s) but all of these arguments will likely hinge on the decisions and policies of the EPA. It is the requirement of aggrieved citizens to move these decisions and policies toward their own interests.
RECENT EPA RELATED POSTS
February 27, 2018 - "Don't Let E.P.A. Blow You Off Or Hide Behind Smoke Screen Tactics": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1987322618261414/
February 20, 2018 - "If Climate Change Wrecks Your City, Can It Sue Exxon?": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1982747562052253/
February 17, 2018 - "Mary D. Nichols And Her Entire CARB Board Continue Their Silence": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1980682942258715/
February 16, 2018 - "Friend or Foe?": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1980012515659091/
February 14, 2018 - "California's Rainless Storms": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1978839085776434/
September 20, 2017 - "We will get to the bottom of this and stop it completely":
https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1898286523831691/
September 8, 2017 - "The White House was the Only Holdout": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1892636391063371/
July 19, 2017 - "Apparently, the EPA has done nothing since August 11, 2015 following James Lee's testimony and recommendations to the faces to investivate and/or eliminate chemtrails": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1868207273506283/
July 14, 2017 - "Crimes Against Humanity Have Resumed In San Bernardino County, California": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1865222727138071/
June 23, 2017 - "Fighting Back: Update" : https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/855345917951225/
June 10, 2017 - "The Line Has Been Crossed For Me. How About You?" : https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/847123952106755/
June 6, 2017 - "Fighting Back": https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/845064905645993/
__________________________________________
View and download the Facebook version of this video at https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1983220108671665/
It’s about generating raw electoral power and pain. Trying to embarrass officials to act on principle is wasted breath. The anti-geoengineering success of California and other locations may hinge on the decisions of the Environment Protection Agency. California has the Air Resources Board headed by Mary D. Nichols. Contact Mary at (800) 242-4450 or email her at [email protected]. Concerns about what needs to be done to halt these crimes against humanity should be directed to her and her board members at [email protected]. These board members are John Balmes, M.D., Sandra Berg, Hector De La Torre, John Gioia, Judy Mitchell, Barbara Riordan, Ron Roberts, Phil Serna, Alexander Sherriffs, M.D., Daniel Sperling, John Eisenhut, Dean Florez, and Diana Takvorian. Pending and ongoing lawsuits will need to follow the chemtrail fuel technology and money. They will have to connect who and what powers HAARP arrays? They best also throw the entire of geoengineering into the mix to strengthen their case(s) but all of these arguments will likely hinge on the decisions and policies of the EPA. It is the requirement of aggrieved citizens to move these decisions and policies toward their own interests.
RECENT EPA RELATED POSTS
February 27, 2018 - "Don't Let E.P.A. Blow You Off Or Hide Behind Smoke Screen Tactics": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1987322618261414/
February 20, 2018 - "If Climate Change Wrecks Your City, Can It Sue Exxon?": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1982747562052253/
February 17, 2018 - "Mary D. Nichols And Her Entire CARB Board Continue Their Silence": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1980682942258715/
February 16, 2018 - "Friend or Foe?": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1980012515659091/
February 14, 2018 - "California's Rainless Storms": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1978839085776434/
September 20, 2017 - "We will get to the bottom of this and stop it completely":
https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1898286523831691/
September 8, 2017 - "The White House was the Only Holdout": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1892636391063371/
July 19, 2017 - "Apparently, the EPA has done nothing since August 11, 2015 following James Lee's testimony and recommendations to the faces to investivate and/or eliminate chemtrails": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1868207273506283/
July 14, 2017 - "Crimes Against Humanity Have Resumed In San Bernardino County, California": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1865222727138071/
June 23, 2017 - "Fighting Back: Update" : https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/855345917951225/
June 10, 2017 - "The Line Has Been Crossed For Me. How About You?" : https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/847123952106755/
June 6, 2017 - "Fighting Back": https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/845064905645993/
__________________________________________
View and download the Facebook version of this video at https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1983220108671665/
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