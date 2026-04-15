Ultra marathoner and Royal Marine drops dead running the Highlands!

How many are we up to? I've lost count. According to the retarded idiots trying to attack me, he's the first! They're so dumb.

Sources

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/apr/15/scotland-ultrarunner-david-parrish-dies-highlands-record-attempt-cape-wrath-trail#Echobox=1776245567

https://www.justgiving.com/page/david-parrish-1

AstraZeneca is safe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VNLdayLYC4

Music: Queen - The Show Must Go On

Movie: Highlander

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

------------------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

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https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

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