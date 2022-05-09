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Australia still rolling out drs onto the media to coerce for "boosters", listen to this:
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60 views • May 09, 2022
"What we are getting sick and tired of is having to speak with families at the bedside and dealing with the regret of not being fully vaccinated,"
They switched the comments off too, "trust the science", don't question it, insane.
They switched the comments off too, "trust the science", don't question it, insane.
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