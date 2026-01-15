Nick Hudson: Centralization Does Not Work & Is Doomed To Failure

Nick Hudson discusses how COVID-19 was used to strip us of our civil liberties and move us toward socialism with technocratic surveillance characteristics. He opines on geopolitics (e.g. Venezuela, Iran) and its intersection with globalism. He believes centralization does not work and considers the unintended consequences of the current push for control. He suggests withholding our attention and money from these sinister systems.





About Nick Hudson

Nick Hudson, PANDA's Chairman, is an actuary with broad international experience in finance, who has settled into a career as a private equity investor.





He is a man of wide-ranging interests—an avid reader of canonical literature, a classical music aficionado, and an enthusiastic amateur ornithologist. He has been invited to speak on various topics including epistemology, corporate governance, investment management, and more recently, the pandemic.





