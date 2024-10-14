BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COVID shots sterilized and exterminated, targetting certain population
The Real Dr Judy
163 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


One thing that always irritates me, and you know, my irritation quickly explodes to throwing pillows at the TV screen, is we talk about COVID and abortion, and we forget that you mandated abortion and you called it a vaccine.

It was a bioweapon. The COVID shots sterilized and exterminated. A vaccination is not an immunization. So we're asking these questions on whether you're going to deport the people who brought the fentanyl and dropped it off in the hospital and killed our elderly and killed our infirmed and killed those people they gave chronic Lyme disease through all of these injections that were always bioweapons, since HIV AIDS. So my thing was, Oh, COVID? No, the Biden and Harris administration mandated vaccines, mandated abortion, mandated!

Every shot kills a child, and more the African Americans, more the people with previous vaccine injuries, which is every person, the people that can't get clean water, that have to eat glyphosate and processed food. This is the point of Kennedy!


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/02/2024


Charlie Ward Insiders Club with Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v5ijf4p-dont-let-them-poison-you-to-death-with-dr-judy-mikovits-.-aul-brooker-and-d.html


Black boys - MMR vaccine & a 336% higher chance for autism: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/black-boys---mmr-vaccine-a-336%25-higher-chance-for-autism

Keywords
healthnewsinjuryvaccinetruthabortionbidenkennedyaidshivharriscovid
