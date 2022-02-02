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En 1992 Kaus Schwab fundó la "Escuela de Lideres Globales del Mañana", que fué rebautizada como la "Escuela de Jóvenes Lideres Globales" en 2004.
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En 1992 Kaus Schwab fundó la "Escuela de Lideres Globales del Mañana", que fué rebautizada como la "Escuela de Jóvenes Lideres Globales" en 2004.
De la primera generación de la escuela tenemos entre otros a Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy y Tony Blair.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
De la primera generación de la escuela tenemos entre otros a Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy y Tony Blair.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
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