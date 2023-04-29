Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hallow HIM--- time to repent for not placing HIM first in our lives
30 views
channel image
National Day of Repentance
Published Yesterday |

Almighty God is worthy of ALL praise.  The Risen Jesus Christ said: " ALL authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth." 

Yet we typically place family/career/ money/other distractions above Him.  We fail to HALLOW Him-- Numbers 20: 12!  Moses' failing to Hallow God kept Moses out of the Promised Land!

Tomorrow, April 30, 2023 beginning at 12 noon Pacific USA time, God willing, we will hold a 3 1/2 hour repentance cleanse/ sharing time with our brothers and sisters globally.  www.globalrepent.com for zoom information: please join us! God bless you 

Pastor Jeff              [email protected]

Keywords
jesussinrepentancesharehallow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket