President Biden Laughs While Mother Weeps at Her Teens Deaths from Illegal Fentanyl from Mexico

John-Henry Westen





Feb 29, 2024





One year ago today, pro-life activist and attorney Rebecca Kiessling was shocked when President Joe Biden heartlessly laughed in the public forum at the fentanyl deaths of her two sons. Reeling from their tragic deaths, Kiessling testified before Congress on the dangers of Fentanyl coming across the border illegally during a February 28, 2023 House Homeland Security Committee, drawing the ire of President Biden, who has resisted enforcing immigration law while championing open borders. The rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are under constant threat by the Biden Administration, and there must be justice for Kiessling's children and the thousands of others who have been victimized by the culture of death.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gf5o9-president-biden-laughs-while-mother-weeps-at-teen-deaths-from-illegal-fenta.html