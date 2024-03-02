President Biden Laughs While Mother Weeps at Her Teens Deaths from Illegal Fentanyl from Mexico

John-Henry Westen
Feb 29, 2024
One year ago today, pro-life activist and attorney Rebecca Kiessling was shocked when President Joe Biden heartlessly laughed in the public forum at the fentanyl deaths of her two sons. Reeling from their tragic deaths, Kiessling testified before Congress on the dangers of Fentanyl coming across the border illegally during a February 28, 2023 House Homeland Security Committee, drawing the ire of President Biden, who has resisted enforcing immigration law while championing open borders. The rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are under constant threat by the Biden Administration, and there must be justice for Kiessling's children and the thousands of others who have been victimized by the culture of death.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gf5o9-president-biden-laughs-while-mother-weeps-at-teen-deaths-from-illegal-fenta.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.