Hezbolla - 'We have attacked the Israeli settlement of 'Meron' and its adjacent Air Command Base with dozens of Katyusha Rockets'

*Posters statement: The Iron Dome is notably absent, much more than before. Almost all of the missiles seem to have impacted directly.

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“Permission is given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”

Believe God Almighty

In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, especially the towns of Al-Quzah, Markaba and Serbin, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance bombed the Meron settlement and the surrounding settlements with dozens of Katyusha rockets. ‏

“And victory is only from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise.”

Sunday 04-28-2024 AD

19 Shawwal 1445 AH



