Protection from evil: Mary's promise in the Brown Scapular

John-Henry Westen
October 18, 2022
Fr. James Schultz encourages believers to invite the Blessed Virgin Mary into their lives by devoutly wearing the Brown Scapular and shares stories of its promised protection from evil.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_James_Schultz_101822
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_James_Schultz_101822
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1olhpj-protection-from-evil-marys-promise-in-the-brown-scapular.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.