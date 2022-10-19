Protection from evil: Mary's promise in the Brown Scapular

John-Henry Westen





October 18, 2022





Fr. James Schultz encourages believers to invite the Blessed Virgin Mary into their lives by devoutly wearing the Brown Scapular and shares stories of its promised protection from evil.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1olhpj-protection-from-evil-marys-promise-in-the-brown-scapular.html