VW Accessories and Parts Stolen
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
6 views • 1 day ago

VW Accessories and Parts, Items Stolen


    VDO 8-Day Wind Up Clock


Genuine VW Chrome Speaker Grille (Stolen from a 1957 VW convertible)


German Crest Horn Button and Chrome Half circle Horn Ring (Stolen from a 1957 VW convertible)


1957 VW-convertible-only sun visor and mirror assembly (Stolen from a 1957 VW convertible)


VDO Mirror Mounted 8-Day Wind Up Clock for VW (Stolen from a 1957 VW convertible)


Horn Button with Silver and black Wolfsburg Crest (Stolen from a 1967 VW Window Bus)


Auxiliary Bench Seat to 1967 VW Window Bus (Stolen from a 1967 VW Window Bus)


Genuine VW Accessory Folding Clothes Hanger Brush


Genuine VW Beetle Travel Pillow Promotional item


BEZ Sonnenblende Visor VW 1959 (in box)


Hagus Tinted Sun Visors for 1959 VW Beetle


Rear View Mirror for Standard Oval Beetle


Perohaus accessory rear view mirror Special 538/88 Zusatan Innenspiegel Zubehor


Rear View Mirror for 1967 VW Bus


Elephant Ear Stainless Side View Mirrors for 1967 VW Bus


VW Day/Night Rear View Mirror (used)


Hagus German Accessory Super Sport Mirror


Frese VW Bus Mirror Head (fits Harp Brackets)


Albert Accessory Rear View Mirrors


Hella VW Bus Mirror Heads with lights


Hella System Talbot Mirror Head (in box)


VW mirror left door hinge mount (used)


Clamp For Early VW Bus Outside Rear View Mirrors (Qty 10)


Autofum Ivory Cigar Lighter with Receptacle (white)


Split Window Cigar Lighter with Receptacle (black)


12-volt Cigarette Lighter (Qty 100)


Clothing and Luggage


    Hartplatte German Suitcases for VW Beetle (Qty 2; Contents: VW Mechanics Uniform, Shirt, Jacket, Coverall)


Original Wolfsburg Factory Workshop Coat


Original Wolfsburg Factory Workshop Shirt


Original Wolfsburg Factory Workshop Slacks


Original Wolfsburg Factory Workshop Coveralls


Audio Equipment


    Blaupunkt Extension Speaker for Car Radio


Blaupunkt Derby Pull-out Picnic Radio (used)


Blaupunkt Mounting Bracket for Derby Pull-out Picnic Radio (in box)


Blaupunkt Pull-out Picnic Radio with Mounting Bracket (in box)


Bendix Sapphire AM/FM Radio with VW rear speaker


Blaupunkt AM SW 6-volt Radio


Blaupunkt Pull-out Picnic Radio with Dash Bracket


Dash Bracket for Blaupunkt Pull-out Picnic Radio


Blaupunkt LMKU 12-volt Radio


Blaupunkt Radio Faceplate for VW Beetle


Blaupunkt VW Radio Knobs


Blaupunkt Radio Faceplate for VW Bus


Blaupunkt Rear Speaker for Porsche 356


Blaupunkt Door Speaker for VW Beetle


Vintage Blaupunkt Speaker for VW


Motorola Rear Speaker for VW Beetle


Blaupunkt Rear Speaker for VW Beetle


Vintage Becker Speaker for VW


Blaupunkt Accessory Rear Mounted Speaker With Instructions


Blaupunkt Replacement Speaker


Genuine VW Speaker for Beetle Dash Radio


Blaupunkt Rear Speaker Fader Switch


Blaupunkt Speaker Adapter for Blaupunkt Derby Radio


Motorola Golden Voice Speaker for VW Oval Dash


Vintage Utah Speaker


Heco Radio Speaker for VW Oval Beetle Dash


First Aid Kits


    Genuine VW Kraftwagen-Verbandkasten First Aid Kit


Ambulance First Aid Kit (fits Under the Seat)


Hans Hepp Verbandkasten First Aid


Hartmann Verbandkasten First Aid


Einheits Verbandkasten First Aid


Hansaplast Verbandkasten First Aid


Hardware and Body Parts


    Flat4 Chrome Rose Wood Door Handle Set


Split Window Beetle Door Handle Striker Plate


Volkswagen door handle with keys for Beetle late model


Type II Chrome Side Window Latch (right and left)


Bus van Transporter Inner Door Handle


Bus Door Escutcheon and Seal for handle


Bus Side Door Interior Handle


One Pair Early Type I Deluxe Door Handles


1955 VW Window Crank Handle Pair


1955 VW Handle Set Complete


1957 Beetle Locking Deck Lid Handle with keys (in box)


Genuine VW Fasteners for Early Door Panels


GHE Happich Polished Aluminum Dash Handle (in box)


GHE Happich Aluminum VW Dash Handle (in box)


GHE Happich Plastic VW Dash Handle (used)


Genuine VW Standard Bus or Batwing Horn Button (in box)


Petri Standard Bus Horn Button


Petri Standard Beetle Horn Button


Petri Horn Button


Petri Deluxe Bus or Batwing Horn Button


Happich wire for antenna (in bag)


SWF 12-volt Windshield Wiper Motor for Beetle

