🎵VW Accessories and Parts Stolen

VW Accessories and Parts, Items Stolen
VDO 8-Day Wind Up Clock
Genuine VW Chrome Speaker Grille (Stolen from a 1957 VW convertible)
German Crest Horn Button and Chrome Half circle Horn Ring (Stolen from a 1957 VW convertible)
1957 VW-convertible-only sun visor and mirror assembly (Stolen from a 1957 VW convertible)
VDO Mirror Mounted 8-Day Wind Up Clock for VW (Stolen from a 1957 VW convertible)
Horn Button with Silver and black Wolfsburg Crest (Stolen from a 1967 VW Window Bus)
Auxiliary Bench Seat to 1967 VW Window Bus (Stolen from a 1967 VW Window Bus)
Genuine VW Accessory Folding Clothes Hanger Brush
Genuine VW Beetle Travel Pillow Promotional item
BEZ Sonnenblende Visor VW 1959 (in box)
Hagus Tinted Sun Visors for 1959 VW Beetle
Rear View Mirror for Standard Oval Beetle
Perohaus accessory rear view mirror Special 538/88 Zusatan Innenspiegel Zubehor
Rear View Mirror for 1967 VW Bus
Elephant Ear Stainless Side View Mirrors for 1967 VW Bus
VW Day/Night Rear View Mirror (used)
Hagus German Accessory Super Sport Mirror
Frese VW Bus Mirror Head (fits Harp Brackets)
Albert Accessory Rear View Mirrors
Hella VW Bus Mirror Heads with lights
Hella System Talbot Mirror Head (in box)
VW mirror left door hinge mount (used)
Clamp For Early VW Bus Outside Rear View Mirrors (Qty 10)
Autofum Ivory Cigar Lighter with Receptacle (white)
Split Window Cigar Lighter with Receptacle (black)
12-volt Cigarette Lighter (Qty 100)
Clothing and Luggage
Hartplatte German Suitcases for VW Beetle (Qty 2; Contents: VW Mechanics Uniform, Shirt, Jacket, Coverall)
Original Wolfsburg Factory Workshop Coat
Original Wolfsburg Factory Workshop Shirt
Original Wolfsburg Factory Workshop Slacks
Original Wolfsburg Factory Workshop Coveralls
Audio Equipment
Blaupunkt Extension Speaker for Car Radio
Blaupunkt Derby Pull-out Picnic Radio (used)
Blaupunkt Mounting Bracket for Derby Pull-out Picnic Radio (in box)
Blaupunkt Pull-out Picnic Radio with Mounting Bracket (in box)
Bendix Sapphire AM/FM Radio with VW rear speaker
Blaupunkt AM SW 6-volt Radio
Blaupunkt Pull-out Picnic Radio with Dash Bracket
Dash Bracket for Blaupunkt Pull-out Picnic Radio
Blaupunkt LMKU 12-volt Radio
Blaupunkt Radio Faceplate for VW Beetle
Blaupunkt VW Radio Knobs
Blaupunkt Radio Faceplate for VW Bus
Blaupunkt Rear Speaker for Porsche 356
Blaupunkt Door Speaker for VW Beetle
Vintage Blaupunkt Speaker for VW
Motorola Rear Speaker for VW Beetle
Blaupunkt Rear Speaker for VW Beetle
Vintage Becker Speaker for VW
Blaupunkt Accessory Rear Mounted Speaker With Instructions
Blaupunkt Replacement Speaker
Genuine VW Speaker for Beetle Dash Radio
Blaupunkt Rear Speaker Fader Switch
Blaupunkt Speaker Adapter for Blaupunkt Derby Radio
Motorola Golden Voice Speaker for VW Oval Dash
Vintage Utah Speaker
Heco Radio Speaker for VW Oval Beetle Dash
First Aid Kits
Genuine VW Kraftwagen-Verbandkasten First Aid Kit
Ambulance First Aid Kit (fits Under the Seat)
Hans Hepp Verbandkasten First Aid
Hartmann Verbandkasten First Aid
Einheits Verbandkasten First Aid
Hansaplast Verbandkasten First Aid
Hardware and Body Parts
Flat4 Chrome Rose Wood Door Handle Set
Split Window Beetle Door Handle Striker Plate
Volkswagen door handle with keys for Beetle late model
Type II Chrome Side Window Latch (right and left)
Bus van Transporter Inner Door Handle
Bus Door Escutcheon and Seal for handle
Bus Side Door Interior Handle
One Pair Early Type I Deluxe Door Handles
1955 VW Window Crank Handle Pair
1955 VW Handle Set Complete
1957 Beetle Locking Deck Lid Handle with keys (in box)
Genuine VW Fasteners for Early Door Panels
GHE Happich Polished Aluminum Dash Handle (in box)
GHE Happich Aluminum VW Dash Handle (in box)
GHE Happich Plastic VW Dash Handle (used)
Genuine VW Standard Bus or Batwing Horn Button (in box)
Petri Standard Bus Horn Button
Petri Standard Beetle Horn Button
Petri Horn Button
Petri Deluxe Bus or Batwing Horn Button
Happich wire for antenna (in bag)
SWF 12-volt Windshield Wiper Motor for Beetle