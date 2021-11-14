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Dr.TomCowan
Covid-19 Myths 4 Preview + A Response To The Anti-Vax Community- Friday 11/12 Webinar
I also did a Q&A Session, Topics Included:
Hyperthyroidism
Adrenal Insufficiency
Rashes
Vitamin D
Cults
Stefan Lanka's Experiments
Flu Tests
Oxygen Levels
Antibo…