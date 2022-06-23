PeoplesGalacticFleet.SkyshipsCloaked.ConnectAboveHouse.FormsLargerSkyship#2.June22,2022_5019.MOV

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This is #2 video of skyships connecting together above Raven's house. Please watch Video #1 & follow the guidelines in that description on how best to understand this Skyship connection process. The Peoples Galactic Fleet wishes the people of Terra Earth to gain more understanding of how they operate their skyships. Be Peaceful, they are.