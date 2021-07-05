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Wow! These animals are AMAZING!! So CUTE | Berkeley Chefs
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12 views • July 05, 2021
Welcome back! First, thanks to Tony our neighbour for providing us with video footage and photos! This video shows coyotes, moose, bears and much more amazing animals! Enjoy this video!
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#Berkeleychefs #bears #animals
⭐ ⭐ Get our merch at: https://berkeleychefs.com/shop
Link to join the Berkeley chefs mailing list : https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
To Subscribe to our YouTube Channel Click Here : https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
#Berkeleychefs #bears #animals
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