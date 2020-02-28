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Monkey Blood (2008)
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108 views • February 28, 2020
This documentary ride along their version of the origins of how the Rhesus Factor came to be. My views on this discussion is that the Rhesus Factor is the third human blood modification. This topic is suppressed for a reason.
"The documentary that dares to tell the truth about our human origins"
Who are we?
If you have Rh positive blood like 85% of all human beings, that means you test “positive” for a gene that can be traced to the Rhesus monkey. If by chance your blood type tests negative for the monkey gene, you are in a small minority of only 15% of the world’s population. Ancient civilizations documented the arrival of "gods" from the sky who created humans in their own image. Since humans have 98% of the same DNA as chimps, did ancient astronauts donate the other 2%?
Where did we come from?
The world's oldest known civilization, the Sumerians, wrote that the "gods" came from the "planet of the crossing". The only planet that visibly crosses between earth and the sun is Venus. Scientists now believe that Venus was once a lush, fertile planet that may have supported advanced life forms until a catacysm caused a runaway greenhouse effect. What happened?
Where are we going?
Genetics claim that 97% of our DNA is junk DNA. Is it really "junk" DNA or is it really "Divine" DNA? The human pineal gland is located behind our eyes and is said to be our third eye and the gateway to higher realms and higher consciousness. It releases bliss chemicals, as well as, The Spirit Molecule, DiMethylTryptamine (DMT) which is keyed to higher vibration and transcendence to other dimensions. This same chemical is released when you dream at night, when you are born and when you die. In most adults the pineal gland is dormant....but there is an ancient technique that can awaken it.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
"The documentary that dares to tell the truth about our human origins"
Who are we?
If you have Rh positive blood like 85% of all human beings, that means you test “positive” for a gene that can be traced to the Rhesus monkey. If by chance your blood type tests negative for the monkey gene, you are in a small minority of only 15% of the world’s population. Ancient civilizations documented the arrival of "gods" from the sky who created humans in their own image. Since humans have 98% of the same DNA as chimps, did ancient astronauts donate the other 2%?
Where did we come from?
The world's oldest known civilization, the Sumerians, wrote that the "gods" came from the "planet of the crossing". The only planet that visibly crosses between earth and the sun is Venus. Scientists now believe that Venus was once a lush, fertile planet that may have supported advanced life forms until a catacysm caused a runaway greenhouse effect. What happened?
Where are we going?
Genetics claim that 97% of our DNA is junk DNA. Is it really "junk" DNA or is it really "Divine" DNA? The human pineal gland is located behind our eyes and is said to be our third eye and the gateway to higher realms and higher consciousness. It releases bliss chemicals, as well as, The Spirit Molecule, DiMethylTryptamine (DMT) which is keyed to higher vibration and transcendence to other dimensions. This same chemical is released when you dream at night, when you are born and when you die. In most adults the pineal gland is dormant....but there is an ancient technique that can awaken it.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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