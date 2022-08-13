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Mark of the Beast Financial System Starts Dec 13 2022 Exec Ord 14067 No Kidding
High Hopes
High Hopes
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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


August 12, 2022


An Executive Order 14067 was passed on the 9th of March, 2022 ensuring the responsible development of Digital Assets. That means our paper and coin money system will be going away and a new financial system will take it’s place. We also take a look how Revelation 5 is now in progress to come in fulfilment.


00:00 - Why is DJT Waiting to take Charge

08:13 - Biden “Protecting Us” from Cash

13:02 - Presidential Document

17:46 - Pay by Scanning your Hand

21:39 - Amazon Bought iRobot

22:43 - Revelation 5 now in proses of Fulfillment

32:06 - Has the Tribulation Started?

33:41 - Fire Destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill

37:04 - Joseph’s Kitchen


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fpvxf-mark-of-the-beast-financial-system-starts-dec-13-2022-exec-ord-14067-no-kid.html


Keywords
trumppresidentamazonchristianprophecyreligionmark of the beastrevelationhandflourdjtprophecy clubdigital assetsjosephs kitchenfinancial systenmirobotseals fire tribulation
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