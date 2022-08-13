Mark of the Beast Financial System Starts Dec 13 2022 Exec Ord 14067 No Kidding

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 12, 2022
An Executive Order 14067 was passed on the 9th of March, 2022 ensuring the responsible development of Digital Assets. That means our paper and coin money system will be going away and a new financial system will take it’s place. We also take a look how Revelation 5 is now in progress to come in fulfilment.
00:00 - Why is DJT Waiting to take Charge
08:13 - Biden “Protecting Us” from Cash
13:02 - Presidential Document
17:46 - Pay by Scanning your Hand
21:39 - Amazon Bought iRobot
22:43 - Revelation 5 now in proses of Fulfillment
32:06 - Has the Tribulation Started?
33:41 - Fire Destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill
37:04 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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