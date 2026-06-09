From England to Canada to Germany: Is America Repeating the Same Fatal Mistake? | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down to discuss the spiritual pattern behind the fall of nations and whether America is repeating the same fatal mistake seen in England, Canada, and Germany. From Pride Month and corporate messaging to biblical warnings, prophetic words, cultural collapse, and Proverbs 16:18, this conversation examines what happens when nations trade humility before God for pride, rebellion, and self-exaltation. We also look at the warning signs across the West and ask the question America cannot afford to ignore: will pride lead to our fall too?





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Chick Fil A - https://truthsocial.com/users/HBTX8/statuses/116684106064299366





NFL Pride: https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/2061872794133041552





Daily Wire Target https://www.dailywire.com/news/target-replaces-pride-collection-with-all-american-nuclear-family





Jordan Peterson - https://youtube.com/shorts/ZsBv5IsenIw?si=9XFSz_VWpqy-VM0X





Proverbs 16:18- Pride goes before destruction a haughty spirit before a fall





Josh Howerton NBA Demonic https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NUEG96xg5J4





Canada - https://www.instagram.com/reel/DY2WMLvO9f1/





Germany No Army - https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/2062249272884723837





England - Henry Nowack - Stabbed -





Amanda Grace prophetic word May 30, 2026

England, complete collapse, says the Lord, including a historic building, says the Lord. That will be a sign of what is about to collapse with the royal family, with parliament, with the euro, says the Lord.





Charles Carroll - https://x.com/EchoesofWarYT/status/2061885564996006152





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