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From England to Canada to Germany: Is America Repeating the Same Fatal Mistake? | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
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On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down to discuss the spiritual pattern behind the fall of nations and whether America is repeating the same fatal mistake seen in England, Canada, and Germany. From Pride Month and corporate messaging to biblical warnings, prophetic words, cultural collapse, and Proverbs 16:18, this conversation examines what happens when nations trade humility before God for pride, rebellion, and self-exaltation. We also look at the warning signs across the West and ask the question America cannot afford to ignore: will pride lead to our fall too?


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Chick Fil A - https://truthsocial.com/users/HBTX8/statuses/116684106064299366


NFL Pride: https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/2061872794133041552


Daily Wire Target https://www.dailywire.com/news/target-replaces-pride-collection-with-all-american-nuclear-family


Jordan Peterson - https://youtube.com/shorts/ZsBv5IsenIw?si=9XFSz_VWpqy-VM0X


Proverbs 16:18- Pride goes before destruction a haughty spirit before a fall


Josh Howerton NBA Demonic https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NUEG96xg5J4


Canada - https://www.instagram.com/reel/DY2WMLvO9f1/


Germany No Army - https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/2062249272884723837


England - Henry Nowack - Stabbed -


Amanda Grace prophetic word May 30, 2026

England, complete collapse, says the Lord, including a historic building, says the Lord. That will be a sign of what is about to collapse with the royal family, with parliament, with the euro, says the Lord.


Charles Carroll - https://x.com/EchoesofWarYT/status/2061885564996006152


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


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