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'ΠΟΛΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΑΦΟΡΑ ΠΑΝΤΑ ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΧΙΟΥΜΟΡ!!!
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302 views • May 26, 2021
26/05/2021 ΕΧΩ ΔΕΧΤΕΙ ΠΟΛΛΕΣ ΦΟΡΕΣ ΚΡΙΤΙΚΗ-ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΗΘΕΙ ΠΩΣ ΔΙΑΚΟΜΩΔΩ ΣΟΒΑΡΕΣ ΚΑΤΑΣΤΑΣΕΙΣ.
ΜΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΤΑΠΕΙΝΗ ΜΟΥ ΑΠΟΨΗ ΤΟΤΕ ΧΡΕΙΑΖΕΤΑΙ ΜΙΑ ΘΕΤΙΚΗ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗ ΩΘΗΣΗ ΩΣΤΕ ΝΑ ΑΝΤΙΜΕΤΩΠΙΣΕΙΣ ΤΗΝ ΟΠΟΙΑ ΔΥΣΚΟΛΙΑ.ΑΡΓΗΣΑ...ΑΛΛΑ ΕΜΑΘΑ...
ΠΟΛΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΑΦΟΡΑ ΛΟΙΠΟΝ ΚΑΙ ΣΕ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΠΑΝΤΑ ΟΜΩΣ ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΧΙΟΥΜΟΡ....
ΜΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΤΑΠΕΙΝΗ ΜΟΥ ΑΠΟΨΗ ΤΟΤΕ ΧΡΕΙΑΖΕΤΑΙ ΜΙΑ ΘΕΤΙΚΗ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗ ΩΘΗΣΗ ΩΣΤΕ ΝΑ ΑΝΤΙΜΕΤΩΠΙΣΕΙΣ ΤΗΝ ΟΠΟΙΑ ΔΥΣΚΟΛΙΑ.ΑΡΓΗΣΑ...ΑΛΛΑ ΕΜΑΘΑ...
ΠΟΛΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΑΦΟΡΑ ΛΟΙΠΟΝ ΚΑΙ ΣΕ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΠΑΝΤΑ ΟΜΩΣ ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΧΙΟΥΜΟΡ....
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